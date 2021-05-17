The narrow majority keeps the government awake. I think it is time to work to the end, so that the next parliamentary elections would be held in 2024, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

The next parliamentary elections will be held in 2024 and there will be no early elections, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in an interview with MTV, when asked if, if there is no progress in the EU integration process, early parliamentary elections are possible along with the local elections.

After serious processes, such as the constitutional changes, we went to the polls to check whether we have the support of the citizens, whether we are on the right track. The citizens decided that yes, we now have 4 years and we need to work an entire term. Early elections have an impact on the economy, which means lagging behind. And all the agreements, the Prespa agreeement, the one with Bulgaria are for the economy, for jobs and selection, higher GDP, to bring Europe home, said Zaev.

He also believes that the work of the Parliament is not in question now, because with the vaccination, the government is not expected to have a problem with the majority, ie to have blockades from the opposition.