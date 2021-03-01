Answering a reporter’s question on Monday regarding the refusal of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) to change their name, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev stressed that the Prespa Agreement must be respected.

The Prespa Agreement is a law. It was ratified in the Parliament and it is a law, and the law must be respected. When MANU asked to withdraw the amendments to the law, we withdrew them without asking why, added Zaev.

He stressed that according to the Prespa Agreement we have legal deadlines that must be respected and all state-funded institutions must change their name, and MANU, as he added, is one of those institutions.