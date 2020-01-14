SDSM leader Zoran Zaev met Tuesday with US Ambassador to Macedonia Kate Byrnes.
Zaev thanked the US Ambassador for the support that the United States has continuously given to the Republic of Macedonia in building a modern democratic society, as well as in the process of realizing our country’s strategic interests since independence.
At today’s meeting we discussed several topics, such as the organization of fair and democratic elections, the reform implementation process, as well as Macedonia’s bid to join NATO and the EU, Zaev wrote on social networks.
