SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Monday at the SDSM march dubbed “Walk for Justice” that he, as well as the citizens, was dissatisfied with the justice system, but said that in order to have faster justice he would had to make phone calls and order judgments, as was done before.

You citizens are rightly dissatisfied with the justice system. Me too, as an individual, but also all of us at the SDSM, are dissatisfied with what was delivered in terms of the rule of law, so we decided that we need judiciary that will bring justice. There could have been quicker justice, but Zaev would have to make phone calls to order judgements. Is that what we were fighting for? We fought against politicians who were making calls and ordering judgments. We have freed the judiciary and those judges and prosecutors know that we have freed the judiciary, but we are following it closely, said Zaev.

Judges, prosecutors and jurors were told to be free and that neither VMRO-DPMNE nor Mickoski could do anything.