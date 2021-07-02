During Friday’s interview with TV21, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that they have a solution with Bulgaria that is acceptable to both sides.

We have a solution with Bulgaria that is acceptable to both sides. I want to believe, I cannot confirm, but I want to believe that this time we did not get the green light because they do not have a Parliament and political government, because I know what I talked about in Bulgaria and I know that Bulgaria’s concerns are addressed and there is no other solution – except to let time show that we sincerely want to build friendship with our eastern neighbor Bulgaria, said Zaev.