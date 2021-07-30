There’s no alternative to membership in the European Union, but the EU, unfortunately holds the Republic of Macedonia as a candidate country for almost 17 years, without providing the deserved next step on the country’s path to integration. In such circumstances, this is also acknowledged by 26 member states that speak openly and loudly about the country’s merit to get the first intergovernmental conference, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Friday’s Q&A session in Parliament.

Zaev pointed out that the official report from the EU confirmed the processes that were Macedonia’s obligation to obtain a date for the start of negotiations.

The decision has been made, but the first intergovernmental conference has not been scheduled, because only one EU member does not give consent to start negotiations, he added.

The Prime Minister stressed that the country has never been more affirmed on the EU road, as it has been in recent years.

Regarding whether “Open Balkans” is an alternative to the EU, Zaev stressed that there is no alternative to EU membership and there should not be one.