Zoran Zaev sent out a threatening message to Gege Demirovski, leader of the People’s Roma Party, after he raised public outrage over the brutal beating of a Roma man from Strumica.

The incident happened on Thursday, when a dozen men led by people from Zaev’s security detail attacked Igor Vckov, beating him on a street in broad daylight before numerous witnesses and trying to ran him over with a car after an argument in a casino. Demirovski helped Vckov publicize the attack and said that the attackers were people close to Zaev, who is the most powerful person in Strumica, and were led by Aleksandar Trajkov – Zaev’s bodyguard.

Zaev responded with a threatening message to Demirovski, which he published today.

I will see you in court. What you said is serious slander and horrible lies that cause irreparable damage to our multi-ethnic society and can lead to unwanted consequences from which we will not return. You know how I personally helped the roma. I gave the aid through you. And now I see this evil coming from you. I will se you in court. I will fight you until I breathe because you spread hatred among our multiethnic people with lies, Zaev wrote to Demirovski.

Demirovski said that he already suffered an assassination attempt for his activism but that now Zaev is reaching rock bottom. “I’m threatened because of my sustained criticism. I’m concerned for my safety and the safety of my family after the threats coming from the Prime Minister. I will not stop to fight for my brothers, the Roma, and for Macedonia, which is a cause greater than any individual, Demirovski said.