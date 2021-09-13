Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is paying Tuesday a one-day visit to Tirana at the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Zaev will take part in Chancellor Merkel’s working meeting with the leaders of the Western Balkan countries, the Government announced.

According to the agenda, in the afternoon Zaev, together with Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, will have a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Merkel.

As part of this one-day working visit, Prime Minister Zaev will visit the Macedonian Cultural Center in Tirana.