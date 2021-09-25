We do not expect anything more than Zaev to respect the resolution proposed by VMRO-DPMNE in the Parliament, and supported by all parties, including SDSM, said VMRO-DPMNE.

And everything else that Zaev says, and is related to the issue with Bulgaria, aims to divert the attention of the public from the 14 victims in the fire, whose investigation is hindered by the government, no other excursion of Zaev must hinder the investigation. Instead of talking about history, which he probably did not even learn, let Zaev start with the responsibility of Ilir Hasani and Venko Filipce, and how 14 people were burned alive, and the whole government is avoiding responsibility. Zaev’s hypocrisy came to the surface a long time ago, and he will be severely defeated in the upcoming elections, said the opposition party.