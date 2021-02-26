Today I submitted my candidacy for SDSM leader, the current leader of SDSM and Prime Minister, Zoran Zaev informed on Facebook on Friday.

I will present to the party members a program: New Politics – SDSM first in the changes! I am looking for support for a new term as leader, in the first direct elections within the party set to be held on March 21. If I win the confidence, with my new term, I announce the biggest political action so far to change the way of functioning and the mindset of the political parties in our country, starting precisely from SDSM. New politics – Spring Offensive for a new turn in the political action of SDSM and the Republic of Macedonia, wrote Zaev.