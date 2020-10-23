Today we observe October 23-Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle, proudly remembering the Macedonian revolutionaries to whom we bow and honor their sacrifice, steely perseverance and unbreakable will for freedom, justice, equality, independence and statehood, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

He said the struggle of the Macedonian revolutionaries was never motivated either for territories or for domination over each other, but for the rule of the principles of justice, responsibility and equality.