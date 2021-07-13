At tonight’s session of the Executive Board, SDSM will determine the twenty candidates for mayors for the local elections. SDSM leader and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said today that the Executive Board of the party at the state level, makes decisions and recommends the candidates to the municipal organizations when making their decisions, and the decisions of the municipal conferences at the local level are final. They consist of the delegates and are the highest body of the municipal organizations of SDSM at the local level.

We will make a decision on twenty candidates for mayors. We will look at the analysis tonight. I cannot say in advance, although several names are already known because they are undisputed, they are absolute favorites, winners, around them is built unity not only of the Social Democrats and the coalition partners, but also of the citizens and I believe they deserved the honor to get another mayoral term, but as soon as the decisions are made, we will announce them publicly, said Zaev.

The second phase is expected to be completed in early August or the first half of August and the final phase in late August or early September.