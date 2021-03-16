Prime Minister Zoran Zaev today would not confirm or deny that his adviser Dragi Raskovski fled the country to Mexico. Raskovski is facing a long list of corruption scandals, and the latest, while among the smallest in financial terms, prompted rare criticism from media outlets who are close to Zaev and his SDSM party. Raskovski was accused of having the Interior Ministry purchase a software program he developed for 80,000 EUR even though it was not needed and still has not been put to use.

Trust me, I do not try to control all my employees. He has the right to take a vacation. I just returned from Luxembourg. I don’t know where he is. I only met with the Agriculture Minister today, we discussed the problems of the tobacco planters. And I spoke with Healthcare Minister Filipce to discuss the healthcare situation. I will check tomorrow and I will inform you, Zaev said when asked if it is true that Raskovski fled the country.

The albino information technology professor who, like Zaev, comes from Strumica, was notable by his side during the first term in office and Zaev defended him despite the numerous corruption allegations. His only penalty was that he was removed as Secretary General of the Government, but retained as adviser to Zaev. But currently the regime is promising to step up the fight against corruption, after even international supporters of Zaev began raising the issue as a problem for the country, and the direction from which Raskovski began taking fire made it appear that he may be offered as a scapegoat to appease the public.