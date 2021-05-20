The office of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev remains silent a day after the defense attorney of his former friend Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 announced it will produce audio tapes and screenshots of their conversations implicating Zaev in the Racket scandal.

This is the second time Boki 13 publicly announced that he has evidence about Zaev, and the first time he offered to produce it in court. In a week the court will hold another hearing and should decide whether it will dare admit evidence that is pointing ot the Prime Minister – after any lead toward Zaev was ignored during the first Racket trial.

Boki’s attorney said that in one of the tapes, Zaev offers to invest 100 million EUR in Boki’s real-estate scheme, for which he is now being prosecuted. To make matters worse, the sum was likely supposed to include public funds, which Boki was trying to get in the form of subsidies to build welfare retirement homes.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party issued a statement saying that “it is another confirmation that Zave himself and his Government were involved in the extortion of millions of euros from businessmen”.