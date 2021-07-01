Three years after the signing of the Prespa Agreement, on June 17, 2018, the benefits can be felt on daily basis from the settlement of the 30-year dispute, which established strategic friendship between Macedonia and Greece, concurred Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The messages sent from the Prespa Forum Dialogue confirm the achievement of the Prespa Agreement, which today and tomorrow in Ohrid and Prespa is acknowledged by hundreds of high-ranking guests from the region, Europe and the world to affirm the values arising from the spirit of the Agreement, concluded the interlocutors.

Zaev and Tsipras stressed that the essence of the Prespa Agreement, with its strength and significance, obligates EU to lift hurdles in EU integration process of Macedonia and the Western Balkans.

It was concluded at the meeting that the implementation of the provisions of the agreement is going well and that the agreement that provided a win-win solution for both countries enables open and permanent communication between Skopje and Athens, regardless of who sits in the government in Macedonia and Greece and in the interest of prosperity and the citizens of both countries.