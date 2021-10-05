Zoran Zaev again used an extremely crude gesture during a pre-election rally.
In Aerodrom, one of Skopje’s most urban districts, Zaev went on a tirade against VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski and the VMRO candidates in Aerodrom and Skopje – including Danela Arsovska the first woman who is a serious contender to become Mayor of Skopje. At one point Zaev made a hand gesture whose meaning is clear to any viewer, while the supporters behind him were sneering.
It’s the second time Zaev used the gesture, again reaching a low point in Macedonian politics.
