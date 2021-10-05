Zoran Zaev again used an extremely crude gesture during a pre-election rally.

In Aerodrom, one of Skopje’s most urban districts, Zaev went on a tirade against VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski and the VMRO candidates in Aerodrom and Skopje – including Danela Arsovska the first woman who is a serious contender to become Mayor of Skopje. At one point Zaev made a hand gesture whose meaning is clear to any viewer, while the supporters behind him were sneering.

Падна владата во Романија за пожарот во ковид болницата. Цела влада. Оваа бараба уште шета по митинзи со мала група морони кои уште па и му аплаудираат… Ние народ сме бе или амеби овој да не води? pic.twitter.com/AsaojJ5jcv — Константин (@T_m____n) October 5, 2021

It’s the second time Zaev used the gesture, again reaching a low point in Macedonian politics.