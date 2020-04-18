Will the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, be properly sanctioned for disrespecting the recommendations of the health authorities to avoid gatherings and staying in forest areas?

This question is being asked after the ex-prime minister and his friends made a trip to Berovo yesterday. They rode motorcycles and were escorted by state security.

Is Zaev not respecting Filipce’s measures because he thinks that he is above all others and nobody can do anything to him?

The leader of SDSM is not above the laws and therefore he should be punished just as any other citizen would be punished if he did the same, commented “Kurir”.

Zaev showed that he does not respect Filipce and the measures of the Government that is now led by Oliver Spasovski.

While all citizens are staying home even for the Easter holiday, because they respect the laws, Zaev is riding motorcycles.

Only one day after his period of self-isolation after having contact with a person infected with the corneavirus ended, he immediately violated the recommendations of the Minister of Health Venko Filipce, appointed by his party SDSM.

Zaev said he would stay home, but he lied.