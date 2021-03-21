SDSM is holding Sunday intra-party elections to elect the president of the party, in which only one candidate is voted – the current president Zoran Zaev.
Among all the members who went to the polls, Zaev himself cast his vote “for” or “against”, who voted in Strumica together with his wife Zorica Zaeva.
Today, for the first time in the three-decade existence of pluralism in North Macedonia, it is the members of SDSM who elect a president in direct, intra-party elections. Together we write history practicing the highest level of intra-party democracy. This is a new, added value, a new standard on the Macedonian political scene, set by the most democratic, most progressive, modern and European party – SDSM, Zaev wrote on Facebook.
