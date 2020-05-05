Zoran Zaev wants irregular elections because he made promises to dismantle Macedonia and all that is Macedonian, warns Ganka Cvetanova, a former top VMRO-DPMNE official.

Zaev is a man of his word. He wants to finish all that he promised to do, Cvetanova said.

Zaev and his SDSM party are pushing for elections to be held as soon as possible, even as many are worried about the death toll that would be associated with having “corona elections”. Zaev promises to continue implementing the treaties he signed with Greece and Bulgaria, under which Macedonia was renamed and its identity is being redefined, and Cvetanova warns that he will try to hang on to power by any means necessary to complete the job. Zaev’s SDSM party is down in the polls, losing especially among ethnic Macedonians who are dismayed by his national identity concessions, but could fare better in case of low turnout elections, marred by coronavirus fears.