Another shocking revelation in the open letter sent by Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 to Zoran Zaev is how the former Prime Minister developed a close working relationship with his once nemesis, state security chief Saso Mijalkov.

Boki 13 reports that Zaev tasked him to get in touch with Mijalkov, over the 2018 referendum for the name change. Zaev was trying to get the powerful former VMRO-DPMNE official to support the referendum and try to legitimize the imposed name change, which Mijalkov did. Boki reports that, over time, Zaev began to communicate with Mijalkov through other intermediaries, and eventually, directly.

Mijalkov continued working to help Zaev politically, by destabilize the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party. He is currently detained, after a failed escape attempt in February, but was almost released earlier this week, indicating that circles in the Government are still having a good working relationship with him.

Another of the opponents of the Zaev regime, businessman Jordan Kamcev, was also close to Zaev, Boki 13 reveals. He reports that Zaev personally intervened with the President of the Skopje Criminal Court Ivan Dzolev to make sure Kamcev has privacy during one of his arrests.