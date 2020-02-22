Macedonia

VMRO-DPMNE: Zaev runs the SDSM criminal racketeering gang

Zoran Zaev is in charge of the SDSM criminal racketeering gang. Fake news, manipulation and ridiculous excuses cannot suppress the truth about “Racket”, which is that Janeva and Kiceec have extorted money from about 10 Macedonian businessmen in amounts exceeding 20m euros. They were under...