Zaev: We are no longer a Macedonian party Macedonia 22.02.2020 / 10:13

Zoran Zaev yesterday in Vinica noted that SDSM is no longer a Macedonian party, but a multiethnic party with a dominant Macedonian electorate, and as he said it is in line with the ethnic composition of the state.
