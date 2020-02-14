We neither want nor plan to form a majority in parliament, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said today while answering a reporter’s question about yesterday’s Facebook post of his party’s general secretary Ljupco Nikolovski.

We neither want nor plan to form a majority, which is certain. You know that it is possible to do this because we are in the midst of securing 80 MPs, let alone majority of 61 MPs. But I don’t want anyone to see it as a threat. We want elections on April 12 and parliament to dissolve in time. I believe that the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office will be adopted, said Zaev.