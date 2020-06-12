Zoran Zaev, the president of SDSM, said at Friday’s press conference that the announced parliamentary elections do not depend on the daily numbers of positive cases of Covid-19, regardless of whether they will be held on 5 July, 8 July or later.

People are going in the parks, in the catering facilities, we are more and more with our friends, and the borders are opening. We cannot expect the number of cases to drop on a daily basis. It will be present and we will live with it until a cure or vaccine is found. We can’t really expect the numbers to drop. The numbers will be similar or the same after a month, two or five months, says Zaev.