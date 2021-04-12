Zoran Zaev defended his frequent motorcycle and helicopter joyrides today, insisting that he told the public he will not be working on weekends. This weekend Zaev was filmed riding motorcycles with Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and their entourage around Krusevo and Ohrid, and had a popular rural hotel service them despite the mandatory lockdown.

When I was elected I said that I will not work on weekends. I have one hobby, and that is riding motorcycles. Every person deserves a break. I was indoors before the curfew even though I have a permit. We had a lovely motorcycle tour this weekend, Zaev said.