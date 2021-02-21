If some citizens have the right to speak in their mother tongue, others lose nothing, it is the Republic of Macedonia that gains everything as a civil and democratic country, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a Facebook post marking International Mother Language Day.

According to him, today, under the auspices of the United Nations and UNESCO, events are organized around the world on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day to promote the nurturing and affirmation of all languages used by the peoples of the world and to support the implementation of strategies and policies in benefit from the diversity of languages in all parts of the world.

Zaev said that the concept of diversity in the Republic of Macedonia should be accepted as a bridge between the different ethnic communities in the country in achieving equal society and opportunities for all citizens in our country, as one of the goals of the Government.