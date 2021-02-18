We found a quality compromise solution with the high school students. We take care of young people and that is why we meet their needs. We agreed that the graduation exam will consist of 2 external exams, while the third one will be transferred as an internal one, so that the students would have no problem enrolling in the faculties, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev after a meeting with the representatives of the Union of High School Students.
He also noted that they agreed this year to start the state graduation exam on June 5.
I encourage them to continue to be vocal on any issue of their interest. We learned a lot and accepted a lot even from people like high school students, said Zaev.
