In an interview with TV 24, the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, among other things, spoke about the recent situation with Bulgaria and the dispute over the identity of Goce Delcev.

Today we have a statement by Borisov that he recognizes the language and it is part of the agreement, with a text in the Agreement signed by me and the Prime Minister. Bulgaria wants to continue resolving its historic position. We have resolved the dispute over Tsar Samuil, and we will also find a solution for Goce Delcev, said Zaev.

He is convinced that through dialogue all problems will be resolved and that in every agreement everyone is a winner and that according to the agreement there must be a solution that will satisfy both nations.