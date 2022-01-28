Zoran Zaev has disappeared from the public eye since he resigned as Prime Minister and SDSM party leader.

Recent rumors that he has gone skiing in the Alps with his former Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce are now supported by the Instagram feed of his daughter Aleksandra Zaeva. She posted pictures from Chambery resort.

The choice of destination is also feeding into another persistent rumor – that Zaev was given substantial real-estate in Bern by Albanian diaspora groups, as compensation for undermining the Macedonian nation state, and that this will likely be his main post-retirement destination.