There is growing dissatisfaction in SDSM after the catastrophic outcome of Sunday’s elections. The dissatisfaction of the party membership in Butel is especially big after the defeat of the current mayor Velimir Smilevski, who enjoys great trust. The dissatisfied members, according to Republika’s information, blame the central government.

The central government devastated us. Smilevski lost because of their incompetence, not because we did not finish our work here in Butel. The membership is dissatisfied, it demands the resignation of the vice presidents Mila Carovska and Venko Filipce, says an anonymous source from the Butel branch of the party.

Even the letter of Zoran Zaev sent to the party members failed to calm down the people from Butel. His “comrades” see only one way to save what is left, and that is Carovska and Filipce’s dismissal or resignation, at best.

The president of the party Zoran Zaev went to an emergency meeting in Butel tonight. Our sources say that the reason for Zaev’s sudden visit to Butel is the dissatisfaction of the membership with the outcome of the elections and the defeat of Smilevski in the first round, which may result in a boycott of the second round.

There is great dissatisfaction with Petre Silegov. We will vote for him, because we have no choice, but those from the central headquarters forget the activists very quickly, says our source.

Silegov was also dissatisfied with the outcome of Sunday’s local elections. From party sources, Netpress has learned that he was considering withdrawing from the second round.