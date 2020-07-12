We managed to fulfill the dreams of our predecessors they had for centuries. We have a country recognized by the whole world, same as our language and identity. For 30 years, no politician had the courage and the wisdom to reach decisions, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Saturday in Kavadarci at a rally.

Talking about the different interpretations of patriotism by VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, Zaev said generations had been ruined in order politicians to have grip on power.