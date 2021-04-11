Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will meet with the leaders of the Albanian opposition parties Ziadin Sela and Afrim Gashi tomorrow. Zaev’s intent is to get them to remove their filibuster veto on a number of legislative proposals.

Sela and Gashi demand that a law that will grant citizenship to what they claim are tens of thousands of disenfranchised ethnic Albanians living in Macedonia is adopted in the Parliament. Their initial demand was to allow people to claim citizenship simply by producing several witnesses who would testify that the person lived in Macedonia prior to 1991. In response, VMRO-DPMNE submitted hundreds of amendments to the proposal, blocking it in Parliament, and Sela and Gashi announced they will block any other piece of legislation until their demand is approved.

Telma TV reports that Zaev, Sela and Gashi will discuss other proposals, removing the idea of using witnesses for people who demand Macedonian citizenship. It’s believed that there are already many dual, triple or quadruple ethnic Albanian citizens between Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo and Serbia, and VMRO-DPMNE is likely to oppose any bill that would add to this situation, especially if it violates EU citizenship norms.