Zoran Zaev will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a dinner in Paris, during which he will push for the opening of EU accession talks. The visit was announced as Zaev is on a diplomatic push, which took him to Brussels twice, then to Ankara and currently to Tirana.

The dinner is scheduled to celebrate the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Macedonia and France. France directly blocked Macedonia from opening EU accession talks in 2019, citing issues with the enlargement process in general, and once these were resolved, the mantle was handed to Bulgaria.

I’m convinced that we give many arguments to our European friends to reach a positive decision. We have no path other than the EU path. We want to achieve economic prosperity and greater fortune for the Albanians, the Macedonian people and all the other peoples who live in Macedonia, Zaev said.

Zaev said during his visit to Tirana today, as part of a meeting of Balkan leaders.