SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev said that he will remain in self-isolation in Strumica for two weeks, after he was interviewed by a journalist who was subsequently diagnosed with Covid-19.

We took all precautionary measures during the interview, we avoided contact and maintained distance, but I will stay in self-isolation in my home in Strumica. I have no symptoms. I was tested today and I expect the results during the day, Zaev said.

Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski was also interviewed by the same journalist. Mickoski tested negative, but will also have to stay in his home for two weeks.