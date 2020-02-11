In a tense atmosphere and with a narrow vote of 63 in favor, late last night Parliament voted to advance the latest version of the law on state prosecution under an expedited procedure, thus passing the debate on the law to the Parliament Committee on European Affairs and the Legislation Committee.

This time, like any previous law that only suits SDSM interest, the voting was done with many irregularities, with bringing MPs from abroad, ignoring procedures, with vote-buying.

This is the most violent forgery that has taken place in this Parliament. There is no Government decision to propose this text of the bill. This text has now been submitted by the interim prime minister. He has no right to propose laws, but can only represent the Government and submit its proposals. In this case, the Government has not made a decision to put this bill into procedure, Ilija Dimovski of VMRO-DPMNE reacted in vain yesterday.

VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki, meanwhile, said that competent authorities should be called on to prevent such forgery, which is being pushed through.

No one disputes the right of the proposer to withdraw a bill, but it should be handled in accordance with the Rules of Procedure, with a new government agenda. It is an insult to the intelligence of citizens, and especially to MPs, if Talat Xhaferi, Renata Deskoska, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti discussed minor technical changes from 9 am to 10 pm tonight, Milososki said.