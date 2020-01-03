With the election of the interim government and Oliver Spasovski at its helm, the executive is in safe hands, especially when it comes to its primary responsibility to organize fair, democratic and efficient elections that will ensure a swift and legal institutional procedure for electing a new government. This interim government is in safe hands and when it comes to the continuity of the country ‘s progress that has seen a strong upward trend, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev wrote on Facebook.

He signed the resignation as prime minister this morning, and the interim government was elected this afternoon which is tasked to administer the early parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12.