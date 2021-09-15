A reportedly new picture of Zoran Zaev’s former close adviser Dragi Raskovski was shared today.

Raskovski should be in house arrest, but he was photographed outside, on a walk through Skopje’s Aerodrom district. The picture was shared on social media, prompting calls to investigate whether Raskovski is using his closeness to the Zaev regime to violate the terms of his house arrest.

After numerous, highly lucrative corruption allegations, Raskovski was eventually charged with relatively low ball crimes – such as signing contracts for unnecessary software procurement with a company which he owned and taking a cut from the salaries of other advisers which he hired in Zaev’s office.