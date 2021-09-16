The treatment of Zaev’s former top adviser Dragi Raskovski, who was photographed freely walking around Skopje when he should be under house arrest, is in stark contrast with the way the Zaev regime treats its political enemies.

Most notably, former Transportation Minister Mile Janakieski, who faces half a dozen politically motivated trials, is kept under an exceptionally strict watch. Janakieski was detained among violent Albanian terrorists and badly beaten in prison, and has since been kept in house arrest with constant patrols outside of his home. The police monitors his entrance and conducts regular house checks, while only allowing him to leave when he needs to go to one of the almost daily trials and hearings.

In contrast, Raskovski and Zaev’s former racketeering pal Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 were photographed in Skopje these past few days. In an even more shocking case, a mobster close to Zaev, Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, was allowed into an open style prison and was given a long medical furlough, during which he caused a fatal traffic accident speeding in his expensive SUV on the Kicevo – Gostivar road and killing a young father of two.