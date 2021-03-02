The policy of concessions and silence against threats coming from Bulgaria led to the latest escalation, when the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev announced that he will activate the intelligence and security services against Macedonia. This is a subordinate, anti-national, colonial policy of succumbing to foreign interests, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski, after the latest twist in the crisis with Bulgaria.

President Radev reacted after an association of Bulgarians in Bitola sent a letter to the Bulgarian authorities, insisting that they face discrimination and persecution in Macedonia. Radev, who is involved in the narrowly fought election campaign in Bulgaria, said that he will use the resources at his disposal, including the Bulgarian intelligence and security services, to investigate and act on the allegations. This move was timidly condemned by President Stevo Pendarovski, and according to Stoilkovski, the policies of appeasement pursued by Pendarovski and Zaev led to this escalation.