Daniel Dimovski, head of the Macedonian Olyumpic Committee and a real-estate developer close to Zoran Zaev, is expected to take over the Jane Sandanski sports hall in Skopje. The hall was renovated by Russian businessman Sergey Samsonenko, who built the Russia hotel next to it, but was hounded out of Macedonia by the Zaev regime.

With Samsonenko’s persecution, the teams he was supporting – mainly the Vardar football and handball club – were badly affected, and the football club was even relegated to the second league. Samsonenko led the Vardar handball club to the European Champions League crown twice and had the football club qualify to the Champions League.

The sports hall has 6,500 seats and was rebuilt at the site of an old hall by Samsonenko and the Aerodrom town hall. It was given to Samsonenko for a period of 35 years. But after the Russian businessman was forced out of the country, a new owner is being sought, and it’s likely that it will be given to the Olympic Committee where Zaev had Dimovski appointed as manager. Dimovski was already implicated in the purchase of land around another sports hall in Skopje – Kale – apparently in an attempt to develop the area.