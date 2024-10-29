Zoran Zaev’s brother Vice Zaev purchased two linked companies in Strumica – the Geras Cunev textile factory and the Geras Cunev services and consulting group. Vice Zaev made the take-overs through his Total Engineering company, which bought over 70 percent of both companies.

The remainder of the two Geras Cunev companies is owned by Trajce Zaev, a cousin of the Zave brothers. Vice Zaev, who already had a 25 percent share in Geras Cunev, bought the remaining shares from a private owner and from Javor Trans, owned by businessmen who are part of the broader Zaev business empire in the region of Strumica. Both transactions were valued at 160,000 EUR each and as of late September, Vice Zaev was named executive director in both companies.