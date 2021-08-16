I absolutely confirm once again that no one has asked, nor is Macedonia planning to build refugee camps or the like. This is what the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in July 2018, at the height of the migrant crisis.

That is absolutely untrue, a big lie, unfortunately I see that someone is abusing it more and more, said Zaev then.

As many times before, the allegations that he said were “absolute lies” proved to be true. So, as of yesterday, Macedonia is officially ready to accept refugees from Afghanistan. Zaev confirmed that the Macedonian government had offered the United States to accept Afghan civilians.

Afghanistan is facing a possible humanitarian catastrophe and that is why we, the Government, have informed our strategic partners the United States that we are ready to assist in accordance with our capabilities and needs. In order to save the lives of the local population, we informed that we are ready to accept Afghan civilians, who have been working for peace in that country for the past 20 years, were local support to allied NATO forces, including our army, as well as to accept activists from democratic humanitarian organizations and human rights organizations in Afghanistan, said Prime Minister Zaev on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bardovci are protesting the construction of a migrant center in the area, which the government claims is a center for the homeless, while the facts confirm the opposite.