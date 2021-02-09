Pavle Trajanov, former Interior Minister and leader of the small DS party which is currently allied with Zoran Zaev, strongly criticized the levels of corruption in Macedonia.

Crime is accepted as a value trait, and not an evil we need to deal with. Crime devastates the entire system in the country and things need to change. We need systemic changes, Trajanov said.

His comments come after the exceptionally bad Transparency International report which ranked Macedonia at its historic worst 111th place in the world in fighting corruption. The report also drew a rare condemnation and call for action from the US Embassy.