The Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE met a regular session to discuss several topics related to current developments in the Republic of Macedonia, Stefan Andonovski, member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE informed on Wednesday.

The Central Committee takes a stand on the current census, which is a topic abused by the government for political calculations and used as a smokescreen to divert attention from the background forgery attempt as well as defocus on other topics of concern to citizens. The Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE believes that the rejection of the initiative to collect citizens’ signatures to pass a law to nullify the law on census, is a step that reflects the fear of the government of Zoran Zaev to face the people and their will. Zaev simply avoids hearing the voice of the people, he said.

He informed that VMRO-DPMNE, in addition to the MPs ‘signatures, made a decision to start collecting citizens’ signatures all over the country, which will give legitimacy to the decision for the party’s MPs to submit a law to nullify the census law.