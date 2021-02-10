The Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE met a regular session to discuss several topics related to current developments in the Republic of Macedonia, Stefan Andonovski, member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE informed on Wednesday.
The Central Committee takes a stand on the current census, which is a topic abused by the government for political calculations and used as a smokescreen to divert attention from the background forgery attempt as well as defocus on other topics of concern to citizens. The Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE believes that the rejection of the initiative to collect citizens’ signatures to pass a law to nullify the law on census, is a step that reflects the fear of the government of Zoran Zaev to face the people and their will. Zaev simply avoids hearing the voice of the people, he said.
He informed that VMRO-DPMNE, in addition to the MPs ‘signatures, made a decision to start collecting citizens’ signatures all over the country, which will give legitimacy to the decision for the party’s MPs to submit a law to nullify the census law.
Zaev’s regime, which is the most corrupt in Europe, declared a hybrid regime, should be completely dismantled. His government, which is supported by a fragile majority after numerous scandals, crime cases, has no credibility to run the country and should leave as soon as possible. We have ministers who do not have a NATO certificate, and the country has been a member of NATO for a year, because they are involved in corruption and crime. The country is at the bottom of the world and still has not been procured vaccines against the coronavirus, but it is at the top according to the number of deaths and infections. We have an education that serves as an experiment and an economy in recession. These are the real topics that interest the citizens, and not the standard folklore of Zaev and his excuses, Andonovski said.
