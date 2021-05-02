The DUI party organized an event celebrating the 2001 civil war started by the UCK/NLA terrorist organization. All DUI Government official gathered at the village of Slupcane near Kumanovo, which was one of the flash-points of the war, and Zaev’s First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi quoted the local imam and Islamist commander Jakup Asipi.

Sometimes to build life someone must die, was the callous comment made by Hasipi, which was quoted by Grubi. “Those who die are most honest in God. That is the purpose of war”, he continued.

Hasipi was the most notorious commander in the Islamist bands in NLA. Grubi called Asipi a “freedom fighter” in his nationalist comments.

Hundreds of soldiers, police officers and civilians, as well as an unknown number of UCK fighters were killed in the war started by Ali Ahmeti’s organization, which was then re-organized in the DUI political party.