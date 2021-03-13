Zaev’s First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi did not bow to the monument of the fallen police special forces members, during the ceremony to honor the Tiger police unit.

Grubi was part of the official delegation of the Government and while other ministers bowed their heads, he noticeably refused to do so.

The Tiger unit took heavy casualties both during the 2001 civil war and during the 2015 Albanian terrorist attack on the city of Kumanovo. Grubi represents the DUI party, which was developed from the UCK/NLA terrorist movement that sparked the 2001 civil war, and has personally espoused Albanian nationalist causes.