The long running issue with the Avatar night club in Strumica, which continues to hold mass attended parties despite the coronavirus restrictions appears to have a political angle.
Social media users have posted pictures of the son of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and their cousins partying in Avatar. Zaev led Strumica as Mayor for over a decade and the city remains his political and business stronghold. It’s widely presumed that business success or failure in the city depends on Zaev’s good will.
