Former Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Gabriel is a candidate for Deputy Secretary General of NATO, “Club Z.bg” learns.She has been out of work since leaving a rotating role in the Bulgarian MFA following the inability to form a government for almost three years.

45-year-old Gabriel is known for her anti-Macedonian views and negative attitude towards Macedonians.

The most famous is her statement that the constitutional amendments will not be the last request from Bulgaria to Macedonia.

On the first of October, the former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will stand at the head of NATO again. He is a friend of the former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. Rutte personally came to Skopje in November 2021 to save Zaev’s government, which was collapsing at the time. It’s believed that his visit contributed to prop up the slim SDSM – DUI majority and delayed the coalition’s fall.