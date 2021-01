Zaev’s government can’t stand criticism and mockery, neither in the media, nor locally. That is the essential reason why the police today used force to break up the Vevcani Carnival, a tradition older than 1,300 years, in which every government has been lampooned, Antonio Milososki, VMRO DPMNE MP, wrote on Facebook.

The Ministry of Interior said that they wanted to prevent a larger gathering as the Covid-19 measures to are still in force.