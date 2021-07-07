In a statement, responding to the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, the Zaev Government insisted that work on the Kicevo – Ohrid highway continues. The Chinese funded highway is proceeding at glacial pace ever since Zaev grabbed power in 2017, and is already over three years past the date when it was supposed to be made operational.

In its statement, the Transportation Ministry blames the previous, VMRO-DPMNE led administration of poor planning in the highway, and insists that the errors are “irreparable”, but also claims that work on the highway continues and makes “strong progress”.