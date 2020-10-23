We are dealing with a government for which donkeys are worth more than human lives. This donkey government of Zaev is the most unsuccessful in these 29 years of independence. If we thought that the transition was our darkest period, Zaev with his work convinced us that there is worse than the bad, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski said at Friday’s protest.

Mickoski added that Lidija Dimova is not the only one responsible, but she is an example of the poor performance of the entire government.

According to the leader of VMRO DPMNE, the government is in a phase of pre-Byzantine collapse.